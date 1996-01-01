When copper metal is mixed with silver nitrate solution, is the observed change a chemical or physical change?
A
Both chemical and physical change
B
Physical change
C
Chemical change
D
No change occurs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A physical change involves a change in the state or appearance of a substance without altering its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Identify the substances involved: Copper metal (Cu) and silver nitrate solution (AgNO\_3) are mixed together.
Consider the reaction: Copper can displace silver from silver nitrate because copper is more reactive than silver. This leads to the formation of copper nitrate (Cu(NO\_3)\_2) in solution and solid silver (Ag) deposits.
Recognize that the formation of new substances (copper nitrate and silver metal) indicates a chemical change has occurred, not just a physical change.
Conclude that the observed change is a chemical change because new substances with different properties are produced during the reaction.
