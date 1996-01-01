When magnesium strips are burned in air, is the change observed a physical change or a chemical change?
A
Neither physical nor chemical change
B
Chemical change
C
Physical change
D
Both physical and chemical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Consider what happens when magnesium strips burn in air: magnesium reacts with oxygen to form magnesium oxide, a new compound.
Recognize that this reaction involves breaking and forming chemical bonds, which means the original substances (magnesium and oxygen) are transformed into a different substance (magnesium oxide).
Since a new substance is formed and the chemical composition changes, this process is classified as a chemical change.
Therefore, the change observed when magnesium strips burn in air is a chemical change, not a physical change.
