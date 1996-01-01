Which of the following is a sign of a chemical change?
A
Dissolving sugar in water
B
Change in state from solid to liquid
C
Breaking a substance into smaller pieces
D
Formation of a gas
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the form or state of a substance without changing its identity.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a chemical or physical change:
- Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically alter.
- Changing state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change because the substance's identity remains the same.
- Breaking a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change because it only changes the size, not the chemical composition.
- Formation of a gas usually indicates a chemical change because it often results from a reaction producing a new gaseous substance.
