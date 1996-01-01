Which of the following is a chemical property of carbon tetrachloride (CCl_4)?
A
CCl_4 is nonflammable under normal conditions.
B
CCl_4 is a good conductor of electricity.
C
CCl_4 has a sweet odor.
D
CCl_4 is highly reactive with water at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a new substance.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "CCl_4 is nonflammable under normal conditions" describes how CCl_4 behaves in a chemical reaction (combustion), so it relates to its chemical reactivity.
- "CCl_4 is a good conductor of electricity" refers to an electrical property, which is physical because it does not involve a chemical change.
- "CCl_4 has a sweet odor" is a sensory physical property, as it describes how the substance smells without changing its composition.
- "CCl_4 is highly reactive with water at room temperature" describes a chemical reaction with water, indicating a chemical property.
Identify which statements describe chemical properties by focusing on those that involve reactivity or chemical change.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules