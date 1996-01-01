Which of the following statements regarding nitroglycerin is correct?
A
Nitroglycerin is a highly explosive compound commonly used in dynamite.
B
Nitroglycerin is a stable compound that does not decompose easily.
C
Nitroglycerin is insoluble in organic solvents.
D
Nitroglycerin is a strong acid used in neutralization reactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of nitroglycerin. Nitroglycerin is an organic nitrate compound known for its explosive properties due to the presence of nitrate groups that release gases rapidly upon decomposition.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement about stability. Nitroglycerin is not stable; it is sensitive to shock and heat, which makes it prone to decomposition and explosion, so the statement claiming it is stable is incorrect.
Step 3: Consider solubility. Nitroglycerin is actually soluble in organic solvents like ether and alcohol, so the statement that it is insoluble in organic solvents is false.
Step 4: Assess the acid strength. Nitroglycerin is not classified as a strong acid; it is an ester of nitric acid and glycerol, and it does not typically participate as a strong acid in neutralization reactions.
Step 5: Conclude which statement is correct. Based on the chemical properties and uses of nitroglycerin, the correct statement is that it is a highly explosive compound commonly used in dynamite.
