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Multiple Choice
Given that 5.38 × 10^{16} molecules of 1-butene have a mass of 5.00 μg, what is the molar mass of 1-butene?
A
28.0 g/mol
B
44.1 g/mol
C
72.1 g/mol
D
56.1 g/mol
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the number of molecules of 1-butene is \(5.38 \times 10^{16}\) molecules, and the mass of these molecules is 5.00 \(\mu\)g (micrograms).
Convert the mass from micrograms to grams to keep units consistent. Recall that \(1\ \mu g = 1 \times 10^{-6}\) g, so calculate the mass in grams.
Calculate the number of moles of 1-butene molecules using Avogadro's number, which is \(6.022 \times 10^{23}\) molecules per mole. Use the formula:
\(moles = \frac{\text{number of molecules}}{6.022 \times 10^{23}}\)
Determine the molar mass by dividing the mass in grams by the number of moles calculated:
\(\text{Molar mass} = \frac{\text{mass in grams}}{\text{moles}}\)
Express the molar mass in grams per mole (g/mol) and compare it to the given options to identify the correct molar mass of 1-butene.
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