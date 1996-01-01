Which of the following best explains why oil does not mix with water?
A
Oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so they do not interact strongly.
B
Oil contains ionic bonds while water contains covalent bonds.
C
Oil molecules are heavier than water molecules, causing them to separate.
D
Oil has a higher boiling point than water, preventing mixing.
1
Understand the nature of the molecules involved: Water is a polar molecule, meaning it has a partial positive charge on one side and a partial negative charge on the other due to the uneven distribution of electrons.
Recognize that oil molecules are nonpolar, meaning their electrons are distributed more evenly, and they do not have significant partial charges.
Recall the principle 'like dissolves like,' which means polar substances tend to mix well with other polar substances, and nonpolar substances mix well with other nonpolar substances.
Since water is polar and oil is nonpolar, they do not form strong intermolecular interactions with each other, leading to poor mixing or separation.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering the types of bonds and physical properties: oil does not contain ionic bonds, molecular weight differences do not cause immiscibility, and boiling points do not affect mixing at room temperature.
