Which of the following mineral resources is commonly used in the production of batteries?
A
Clay
B
Talc
C
Graphite
D
Gypsum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks which mineral resource is commonly used in the production of batteries.
Recall that batteries often require materials that can conduct electricity or serve as electrodes. Graphite is a form of carbon known for its electrical conductivity and is widely used as an electrode material in batteries.
Review the other options: Clay, Talc, and Gypsum are minerals with different uses. Clay is mainly used in ceramics and construction, Talc is used in cosmetics and as a lubricant, and Gypsum is used in plaster and drywall.
Recognize that among the given options, Graphite is the only mineral that fits the role of a battery component due to its conductive properties.
Conclude that Graphite is the correct answer because it is commonly used in the production of batteries, especially as an anode material in lithium-ion batteries.
