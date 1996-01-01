Which of the following is a common location where chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) can be found?
A
The atmosphere
B
All of the above
C
Solvents used in industry
D
Coolants in refrigeration systems
Understand what chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are: they are compounds made up of chlorine, fluorine, and carbon atoms, historically used in various applications due to their stability and non-flammability.
Identify common uses of CFCs: they have been widely used as solvents in industry because of their ability to dissolve oils and greases without reacting chemically.
Recognize that CFCs have been used as coolants in refrigeration systems and air conditioning due to their efficient heat transfer properties and chemical stability.
Know that CFCs, once released, can accumulate in the atmosphere because they are very stable and do not break down easily, leading to environmental concerns such as ozone layer depletion.
Conclude that since CFCs are found in solvents, refrigeration coolants, and the atmosphere, the correct answer is that they can be found in all of the above locations.
