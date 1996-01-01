Which chemical property of dishwashing liquid (detergent) makes it effective for removing grease from pans?
A
It has a high boiling point, allowing it to dissolve grease at elevated temperatures.
B
It contains surfactants that reduce surface tension and emulsify nonpolar substances like grease.
C
It is a strong oxidizing agent that reacts with grease to form soluble products.
D
It is highly acidic, which breaks down grease molecules.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of grease: Grease is a nonpolar substance, meaning it does not dissolve well in water, which is polar.
Understand the role of surfactants: Surfactants are molecules that have both a polar (hydrophilic) end and a nonpolar (hydrophobic) end.
Explain how surfactants work: The hydrophobic end of the surfactant molecule interacts with the grease, while the hydrophilic end interacts with water, allowing grease to be broken into smaller droplets.
Describe the effect on surface tension: Surfactants reduce the surface tension of water, making it easier for water to spread and penetrate greasy surfaces.
Conclude why this property is effective: By emulsifying grease and reducing surface tension, surfactants enable the grease to be suspended in water and washed away, making dishwashing liquids effective cleaners.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules