Where are metals primarily located on the periodic table?
A
Only in the bottom two rows
B
On the right side
C
On the left and in the center
D
Scattered randomly throughout
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the general layout of the periodic table, which is divided into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties and positions.
Understand that metals are typically found on the left side and in the center of the periodic table, including groups such as alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, transition metals, and some post-transition metals.
Recognize that the right side of the periodic table mostly contains nonmetals and noble gases, not metals.
Note that metals are not confined to the bottom two rows; instead, they span across many groups and periods, especially in the left and central blocks.
Therefore, the correct description is that metals are primarily located on the left and in the center of the periodic table.
