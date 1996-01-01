Which of the following is a property of a nonmetallic element?
A
High melting point
B
Malleable and ductile
C
Shiny metallic luster
D
Poor conductor of electricity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between metallic and nonmetallic elements. Metals typically have properties such as high melting points, malleability, ductility, and shiny metallic luster.
Step 2: Recognize that nonmetallic elements generally have different properties compared to metals. They tend to be poor conductors of electricity, brittle (not malleable or ductile), and lack metallic luster.
Step 3: Analyze each option given: 'High melting point' is often a property of metals or some nonmetals but not a defining characteristic of nonmetals in general.
Step 4: 'Malleable and ductile' and 'Shiny metallic luster' are characteristic properties of metals, not nonmetals.
Step 5: 'Poor conductor of electricity' is a key property of nonmetallic elements, making it the correct choice.
