Which of the following elements would have chemical reactivity most similar to bromine?
A
Oxygen
B
Sodium
C
Neon
D
Chlorine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical reactivity is largely determined by an element's position in the periodic table, especially its group (column). Elements in the same group have similar valence electron configurations, leading to similar chemical properties.
Identify the group of bromine (Br) in the periodic table. Bromine is a halogen, located in Group 17 (the halogen group), which means it has seven valence electrons.
Compare the given elements to bromine by their groups: Oxygen is in Group 16, Sodium is in Group 1, Neon is in Group 18, and Chlorine is in Group 17.
Since chlorine is in the same group as bromine, it has similar valence electron configuration and thus exhibits chemical reactivity most similar to bromine.
Conclude that elements in the same group (like chlorine and bromine) tend to have similar chemical reactivity due to their similar electron configurations.
