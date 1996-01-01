Group 1A and Group 7A elements on the periodic table are examples of which types of groups?
Alkaline earth metals and chalcogens
Transition metals and noble gases
Lanthanides and actinides
Alkali metals and halogens
Identify the groups mentioned: Group 1A and Group 7A on the periodic table correspond to specific families of elements based on their properties.
Recall that Group 1A elements are known as alkali metals, which include elements like lithium (Li), sodium (Na), and potassium (K). These elements are highly reactive metals with one electron in their outermost shell.
Recognize that Group 7A elements are called halogens, which include fluorine (F), chlorine (Cl), bromine (Br), and iodine (I). These are nonmetals with seven electrons in their outermost shell and are very reactive, especially with alkali metals.
Understand that the other options (alkaline earth metals and chalcogens, transition metals and noble gases, lanthanides and actinides) correspond to different groups: alkaline earth metals are Group 2A, chalcogens are Group 6A, transition metals are in the d-block, noble gases are Group 8A, and lanthanides and actinides are f-block elements.
Therefore, Group 1A and Group 7A elements are best described as alkali metals and halogens, respectively, based on their position and chemical properties on the periodic table.
