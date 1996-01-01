Which chemical property is most likely indicated if the product p-nitrophenol (pnp) is yellow?
A
The compound absorbs light in the visible region due to its conjugated system.
B
The compound is highly basic in aqueous solution.
C
The compound is insoluble in water.
D
The compound readily decomposes at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the color of a compound is related to its interaction with light, specifically which wavelengths of light it absorbs and which it reflects or transmits.
Recall that compounds that appear colored often have conjugated systems—alternating double and single bonds—that allow electrons to absorb visible light, causing electronic transitions.
Recognize that p-nitrophenol (pnp) is yellow, which means it absorbs light in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum, typically due to its conjugated aromatic ring and substituents that affect electron distribution.
Evaluate the other options: basicity relates to proton acceptance, solubility relates to how well it dissolves in water, and decomposition relates to stability; none of these directly explain the yellow color.
Conclude that the most likely chemical property indicated by the yellow color of p-nitrophenol is that it absorbs visible light due to its conjugated system.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules