Multiple Choice

Cyanogen (CN) 2 has been observed in the atmosphere of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, and in the gases of interstellar nebulas. On Earth, it is used as a welding gas and a fumigant. In its reaction with fluorine, carbon tetrafluoride (CF 4 ) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF 3 ) gases are produced:

(CN) 2 + 7 F 2 → 2 CF 4 + 2 NF 3