If the density of water is 1.00 g/cm^3, what is the approximate mass (in kilograms) of 100 gallons of water? (1 gallon = 3.785 liters)
A
379 kg
B
100 kg
C
189 kg
D
500 kg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by converting the volume from gallons to liters using the given conversion factor: 1 gallon = 3.785 liters. Multiply 100 gallons by 3.785 liters/gallon to find the volume in liters.
Next, convert the volume from liters to cubic centimeters (cm³) because the density is given in g/cm³. Recall that 1 liter = 1000 cm³, so multiply the volume in liters by 1000 to get the volume in cm³.
Use the density of water, which is 1.00 g/cm³, to find the mass in grams. Since density = mass/volume, rearrange to mass = density × volume. Multiply the volume in cm³ by 1.00 g/cm³ to get the mass in grams.
Convert the mass from grams to kilograms by dividing the mass in grams by 1000, since 1000 grams = 1 kilogram.
The result will be the approximate mass of 100 gallons of water in kilograms.
