A fuel tank holds 50.0 L of gasoline. If the density of gasoline is 0.740 g/cm^3, what is the mass in kilograms of gasoline in a full tank?
A
74.0 kg
B
37.0 kg
C
370 kg
D
5.00 kg
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the volume of gasoline from liters to cubic centimeters (cm³) because the density is given in g/cm³. Use the conversion factor: 1 L = 1000 cm³. So, calculate the volume in cm³ by multiplying 50.0 L by 1000.
Use the density formula to find the mass in grams. The formula is $\text{mass} = \text{density} \times \text{volume}$. Multiply the density of gasoline (0.740 g/cm³) by the volume in cm³ obtained in the previous step.
After calculating the mass in grams, convert the mass to kilograms by dividing by 1000, since 1000 g = 1 kg.
Write down the final expression for the mass in kilograms as $\text{mass (kg)} = \frac{\text{density (g/cm}^3) \times \text{volume (cm}^3)}{1000}$ to clearly show the relationship between the quantities.
Check your units throughout the calculation to ensure consistency and verify that the final answer is reasonable given the density and volume.
