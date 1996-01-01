The density of mercury is 13,600 kg/m^3 at 0 °C. Assuming thermal expansion causes a decrease in density with increasing temperature, which of the following is the most reasonable estimate for the density of mercury at 200 °C?
A
About 12,000 kg/m^3
B
About 13,600 kg/m^3
C
About 14,000 kg/m^3
D
About 13,000 kg/m^3
1
Understand that density ($\rho$) is defined as mass ($m$) divided by volume ($V$), i.e., $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$. Since the mass of mercury does not change with temperature, any change in density is due to a change in volume caused by thermal expansion.
Recall that thermal expansion causes the volume of a substance to increase as temperature increases. This means the volume at 200 °C will be larger than at 0 °C, leading to a decrease in density because density is inversely proportional to volume.
Use the concept of volumetric thermal expansion, where the change in volume $\Delta V$ can be approximated by $\Delta V = V_0 \beta \Delta T$, where $V_0$ is the initial volume, $\beta$ is the volumetric thermal expansion coefficient, and $\Delta T$ is the change in temperature.
Express the new volume at 200 °C as $V = V_0 (1 + \beta \Delta T)$, and then calculate the new density using $\rho = \frac{m}{V} = \frac{m}{V_0 (1 + \beta \Delta T)} = \frac{\rho_0}{1 + \beta \Delta T}$, where $\rho_0$ is the initial density at 0 °C.
Since $\beta$ is positive, the denominator increases with temperature, so the density decreases. Therefore, the density at 200 °C will be somewhat less than 13,600 kg/m$^3$, making an estimate around 13,000 kg/m$^3$ reasonable.
