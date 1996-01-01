At which of the following temperatures is the density of pure water at atmospheric pressure greatest?
A
100 °C
B
4 °C
C
25 °C
D
0 °C
1
Understand that the density of a substance is defined as its mass divided by its volume, $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, and for water, density changes with temperature due to thermal expansion or contraction.
Recall that water exhibits anomalous behavior near 0 °C, where it reaches its maximum density at approximately 4 °C, rather than continuously increasing as temperature decreases.
Recognize that at 0 °C, water is close to freezing and begins to form ice, which has a lower density than liquid water, so the density at 0 °C is less than at 4 °C.
At higher temperatures like 25 °C and 100 °C, water expands due to increased molecular motion, decreasing its density compared to the density at 4 °C.
Therefore, by comparing these temperature points, the density of pure water at atmospheric pressure is greatest at 4 °C because this is the temperature where water molecules are most closely packed before expansion occurs.
