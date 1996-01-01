Which statement best explains how an object's density determines whether it will sink or float in water?
A
An object will float if its density is less than the density of water.
B
An object will always float regardless of its density.
C
An object will float if its density is greater than the density of water.
D
An object will sink only if it is made of metal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of density, which is defined as mass per unit volume, mathematically expressed as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Recall that whether an object sinks or floats in a fluid depends on the relative densities of the object and the fluid. Specifically, compare the object's density to the density of water (approximately 1 g/cm³ at room temperature).
If the object's density is less than the density of water, it means the object is less dense and will displace a volume of water equal to its weight before being fully submerged, causing it to float.
If the object's density is greater than the density of water, it is denser and will not be able to displace enough water to support its weight, causing it to sink.
Recognize that the material composition (such as being metal) is not the determining factor for sinking or floating; rather, it is the density relative to water that matters.
