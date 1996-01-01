Identify the molecular formula of methanol, which is CH\3OH. This means the molecule contains 1 carbon (C), 4 hydrogens (H), and 1 oxygen (O) atom.
Find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (C) is approximately 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) is approximately 1.008 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) is approximately 16.00 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms in the molecule: For carbon, multiply 12.01 g/mol by 1; for hydrogen, multiply 1.008 g/mol by 4; for oxygen, multiply 16.00 g/mol by 1.
Add all these contributions together to get the molar mass of methanol: $\text{Molar mass} = (1 \times 12.01) + (4 \times 1.008) + (1 \times 16.00)$ g/mol.
Sum the values from the previous step to find the total molar mass of methanol in g/mol.
Watch next
Master Molar Mass Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules