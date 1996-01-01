Which classification best describes the element calcium (Ca) in the fourth period of the periodic table?
A
Transition metal
B
Halogen
C
Alkali metal
D
Alkaline earth metal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the position of calcium (Ca) in the periodic table: it is located in the fourth period (row) and in group 2 (column).
Recall the classification of elements based on their group: Group 1 elements are Alkali metals, Group 2 elements are Alkaline earth metals, Groups 3-12 are Transition metals, and Group 17 are Halogens.
Since calcium is in group 2, it belongs to the Alkaline earth metals, which are characterized by having two valence electrons and being reactive metals but less so than alkali metals.
Confirm that calcium is not a transition metal because it is not in groups 3 through 12, and it is not a halogen because halogens are in group 17.
Therefore, the best classification for calcium (Ca) in the fourth period is Alkaline earth metal.
