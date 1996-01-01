Which of the following metalloids is most likely to exhibit metallic behavior rather than nonmetallic behavior?
A
Boron (B)
B
Tellurium (Te)
C
Antimony (Sb)
D
Silicon (Si)
1
Understand that metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, so some metalloids can exhibit more metallic behavior than others.
Recall the position of each element on the periodic table: Boron (B) and Silicon (Si) are in group 13 and 14 respectively, near the top of the metalloid region, while Tellurium (Te) and Antimony (Sb) are in groups 16 and 15, respectively, and are located further down the periodic table.
Recognize that metallic character generally increases as you move down a group in the periodic table because atoms have more electron shells, making it easier to lose electrons and exhibit metallic properties.
Compare the elements: Antimony (Sb) is lower in the periodic table than Boron (B), Silicon (Si), and Tellurium (Te), so it is more likely to show metallic behavior due to its larger atomic size and lower ionization energy.
Conclude that among the given metalloids, Antimony (Sb) is most likely to exhibit metallic behavior rather than nonmetallic behavior.
