Which process changes matter into one or more new substances?
A
Physical change
B
Chemical change
C
Melting
D
Evaporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not change its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Identify examples of physical changes: Melting and evaporation are physical changes because they involve changes in state (solid to liquid, liquid to gas) without altering the chemical composition of the substance.
Recognize that a chemical change involves a chemical reaction where bonds are broken and new bonds are formed, producing new substances.
Analyze the options given: Physical change, Melting, and Evaporation are all physical changes, whereas Chemical change refers to the process that produces new substances.
Conclude that the process which changes matter into one or more new substances is a Chemical change.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules