Multiple Choice

Hydrogen gas can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation: CH4(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + 3H2(g). In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 730 torr and a temperature of 298 K) is used. How many liters of hydrogen gas are produced at the same conditions?