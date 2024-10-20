Step 4: Use the stoichiometry of the balanced equation to calculate the theoretical yield of hydrogen gas. Based on the limiting reactant, use the mole ratio from the balanced equation to find the moles of hydrogen gas produced. Then convert moles of hydrogen gas to grams using its molar mass: \( \text{grams of H}_2 = \text{moles of H}_2 \times 2.02 \text{ g/mol} \).