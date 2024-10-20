Multiple Choice

If 241.94 grams of H2O (molar mass 18.02 g/mol) are produced in a reaction, how many moles of Sr(C2H3O2)2 (molar mass 183.71 g/mol) will also be produced, assuming the reaction is: Sr(C2H3O2)2 + 2 H2O → Sr(OH)2 + 2 C2H4O2?