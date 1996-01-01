Which group on the periodic table contains the most reactive family of metals?
A
Transition metals (Groups 3-12)
B
Alkali metals (Group 1)
C
Alkaline earth metals (Group 2)
D
Noble gases (Group 18)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the reactivity of metals generally increases as you move down a group in the periodic table because atoms more easily lose electrons due to increased atomic size and shielding effect.
Recall that alkali metals (Group 1) have a single electron in their outermost shell, which they tend to lose easily to form positive ions, making them highly reactive.
Compare the reactivity of alkali metals with alkaline earth metals (Group 2), which have two valence electrons and are less reactive because it requires more energy to remove two electrons.
Note that transition metals (Groups 3-12) have more complex electron configurations and generally exhibit lower reactivity compared to alkali metals due to their higher ionization energies and multiple oxidation states.
Recognize that noble gases (Group 18) are inert and nonreactive because they have full valence electron shells, making them very stable and unlikely to form bonds.
