Which of the following materials will displace a measurable volume of water when fully submerged in a container of water?
A
A pile of sand sprinkled on the water surface
B
A solid metal block
C
A sheet of paper floating on water
D
A sealed empty balloon
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of water displacement: When an object is submerged in water, it pushes water out of the way, causing the water level to rise. This is known as displacement.
Analyze each option to determine if it will displace water when fully submerged:
For the pile of sand sprinkled on the water surface, since it is not fully submerged and likely sinks or dissolves, it does not displace water in a measurable way while on the surface.
For the solid metal block, when fully submerged, it occupies space in the water, pushing water aside and causing a measurable volume of water to be displaced.
For the sheet of paper floating on water, it is not fully submerged; it rests on the surface, so it does not displace a measurable volume of water.
For the sealed empty balloon, although it floats, if it were fully submerged, it would displace water equal to its volume. However, since it floats and is not fully submerged, it does not displace water measurably in this context.
