Which property is defined as the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance?
A
Solubility
B
Density
C
Viscosity
D
Molarity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for a property that relates mass and volume of a substance.
Recall the definitions of the given options: Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent; Viscosity is a measure of a fluid's resistance to flow; Molarity is the concentration of a solution expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
Identify that Density is defined as the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance.
Express the formula for density as $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Conclude that the property defined as mass per unit volume is Density.
