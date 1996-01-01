Which of the following substances has the greatest density?
A
Aluminum (Al)
B
Gold (Au)
C
Ethanol (C_2H_5OH)
D
Water (H_2O)
1
Recall that density is defined as mass per unit volume, given by the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Understand that density depends on how closely packed the atoms or molecules are in a substance, which varies between solids, liquids, and gases.
Identify the physical states of the substances: Aluminum (Al) and Gold (Au) are metals (solids), while Ethanol ($C_2H_5OH$) and Water ($H_2O$) are liquids under standard conditions.
Recognize that metals generally have higher densities than liquids because their atoms are packed more tightly in a solid lattice structure.
Compare typical density values of these substances (from reference data or periodic table): Gold has a notably high density compared to Aluminum, Ethanol, and Water, which explains why Gold has the greatest density among the options.
