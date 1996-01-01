Which of the following transitions represents a chemical change?
A
Boiling of ethanol
B
Burning of magnesium ribbon to form magnesium oxide
C
Dissolving sugar in water
D
Melting of ice to form liquid water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze each option to determine if the substance's chemical identity changes:
Boiling of ethanol involves changing ethanol from liquid to gas, which is a physical change because the chemical structure of ethanol remains the same.
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react or change their structure.
Melting of ice to form liquid water is a physical change because water changes from solid to liquid without altering its chemical composition.
Burning magnesium ribbon to form magnesium oxide is a chemical change because magnesium reacts with oxygen to form a new compound, magnesium oxide, which has different chemical properties from magnesium.
