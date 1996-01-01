When a puddle of water dries up, is this process considered a physical change or a chemical change?
A
Chemical change
B
Neither physical nor chemical change
C
Physical change
D
Both physical and chemical change
Step 1: Understand the definitions of physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or physical properties of a substance without changing its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different chemical properties.
Step 2: Analyze the process of a puddle of water drying up. This involves water molecules transitioning from the liquid phase to the gas phase (evaporation).
Step 3: Recognize that during evaporation, the chemical composition of water (H\_2O) remains the same; only its physical state changes from liquid to gas.
Step 4: Conclude that since no new substances are formed and only a phase change occurs, drying of a puddle is a physical change.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct classification of the drying puddle process is a physical change.
