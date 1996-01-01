The melting of an ice cube is an example of which type of change?
A
Chemical change
B
Nuclear change
C
Biological change
D
Physical change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Recognize that melting ice involves a change in state from solid to liquid, which alters the physical form but does not change the molecular structure of H\_2O.
Note that nuclear changes involve changes in the nucleus of atoms, which is not the case here, and biological changes pertain to living organisms or biological processes.
Conclude that since melting ice only changes the physical state without altering the chemical identity, it is classified as a physical change.
Therefore, the melting of an ice cube is an example of a physical change.
