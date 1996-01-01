Identify the species given in the options and their charges or molecular forms: I₂ is a diatomic molecule of iodine with no charge, IO₃⁻ is the iodate ion with a -1 charge but it contains iodine bonded to oxygen atoms, I⁻ is a single iodine atom with a -1 charge, and I⁺ is a single iodine atom with a +1 charge.