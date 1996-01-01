Which of the following ions represents iodine with a charge of -1?
I₂
IO₃⁻
I⁻
I⁺
Identify the species given in the options and their charges or molecular forms: I₂ is a diatomic molecule of iodine with no charge, IO₃⁻ is the iodate ion with a -1 charge but it contains iodine bonded to oxygen atoms, I⁻ is a single iodine atom with a -1 charge, and I⁺ is a single iodine atom with a +1 charge.
Recall that an ion is an atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of electrons. Here, we are looking for iodine specifically with a -1 charge, which means a single iodine atom that has gained one electron.
Understand that I₂ is neutral because it is a molecule made of two iodine atoms sharing electrons equally, so it does not represent an ion with a charge.
Recognize that IO₃⁻ is a polyatomic ion where iodine is bonded to oxygen atoms, so it is not a simple iodine ion but a compound ion with a -1 charge overall.
Conclude that the ion representing iodine with a -1 charge is I⁻, which is a single iodine atom carrying a negative charge due to an extra electron.
