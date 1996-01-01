Which one of the following elements will most readily form an ion with a 1- charge in an ionic compound?
A
Chlorine (Cl)
B
Magnesium (Mg)
C
Aluminum (Al)
D
Sodium (Na)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements form ions to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas configuration.
Recall that elements on the right side of the periodic table (nonmetals) tend to gain electrons to form anions (negative ions), while metals tend to lose electrons to form cations (positive ions).
Identify the charge each element typically forms based on its group: Sodium (Na) usually forms a +1 ion, Magnesium (Mg) forms a +2 ion, Aluminum (Al) forms a +3 ion, and Chlorine (Cl) typically gains one electron to form a -1 ion.
Recognize that the question asks for the element that most readily forms an ion with a 1- charge, which corresponds to gaining one electron.
Conclude that Chlorine (Cl), a halogen, most readily forms a 1- charged ion because it needs one electron to complete its valence shell.
