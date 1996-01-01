Which set of properties correctly describes a bromine-79 atom with a -1 charge?
A
34 protons, 45 neutrons, 36 electrons
B
35 protons, 44 neutrons, 34 electrons
C
36 protons, 43 neutrons, 35 electrons
D
35 protons, 44 neutrons, 36 electrons
1
Identify the atomic number of bromine (Br), which is the number of protons. Bromine has an atomic number of 35, so a bromine atom must have 35 protons.
Determine the number of neutrons in bromine-79. The mass number (A) is the sum of protons and neutrons, so use the formula: $A = Z + N$, where $Z$ is protons and $N$ is neutrons. Rearranged, $N = A - Z$. For bromine-79, $N = 79 - 35$.
Calculate the number of electrons for a bromine-79 atom with a -1 charge. A neutral bromine atom has 35 electrons (equal to protons). Since the atom has a -1 charge, it has gained one extra electron, so total electrons = 35 + 1.
Compare the given options to the values found: 35 protons, 44 neutrons, and 36 electrons. The correct set must match these values exactly.
Confirm that the correct answer is the set with 35 protons, 44 neutrons, and 36 electrons, as it correctly represents a bromine-79 atom with a -1 charge.
