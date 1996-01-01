Which is the main type of chemical messengers secreted by the male gonads?
A
Estrogens
B
Androgens
C
Insulins
D
Thyroxines
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function of the male gonads, which are primarily the testes in males.
Recall that the testes produce hormones that regulate male secondary sexual characteristics and reproductive functions.
Understand that the main chemical messengers secreted by the male gonads are steroid hormones known as androgens.
Recognize that estrogens are primarily female sex hormones, insulins are related to blood sugar regulation, and thyroxines are thyroid hormones, so these are not the main hormones secreted by male gonads.
Conclude that androgens, such as testosterone, are the main type of chemical messengers secreted by the male gonads.
