Which of the following statements best describes whether a chemical reaction can occur with only one substance?
A
No, a chemical reaction always requires at least two different substances to react.
B
Yes, a chemical reaction can occur with only one substance if it undergoes decomposition or rearrangement.
C
Yes, but only if the substance is an element.
D
No, chemical reactions cannot occur without the presence of a catalyst.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of chemical reactions: A chemical reaction involves the breaking and forming of chemical bonds, resulting in the transformation of substances into new substances.
Recognize that a chemical reaction does not necessarily require two different substances; a single substance can undergo a chemical change by itself.
Consider examples such as decomposition reactions, where one compound breaks down into two or more simpler substances, or rearrangement reactions, where atoms within a molecule rearrange to form a different molecule.
Evaluate the given options: The statement that a chemical reaction can occur with only one substance if it undergoes decomposition or rearrangement correctly reflects this concept.
Conclude that the presence of multiple substances or a catalyst is not always necessary for a chemical reaction to occur; a single substance can react by itself under the right conditions.
