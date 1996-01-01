Which of the following elements is most likely to conduct electricity?
A
Copper
B
Helium
C
Carbon
D
Sulfur
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electrical conductivity in elements depends on the presence of free-moving charged particles, typically electrons, which can carry electric current.
Recall that metals generally have high electrical conductivity because they have a 'sea of electrons' that are free to move throughout the metal lattice.
Identify the elements given: Helium (a noble gas), Carbon (a nonmetal that can be conductive in some forms like graphite), Sulfur (a nonmetal and poor conductor), and Copper (a metal).
Recognize that Helium is a noble gas with a full electron shell and does not conduct electricity, Sulfur is a nonmetal and an insulator, Carbon can conduct electricity in certain allotropes but is generally less conductive than metals, and Copper is a metal known for excellent electrical conductivity.
Conclude that Copper is most likely to conduct electricity because it is a metal with free electrons that facilitate electrical conduction.
