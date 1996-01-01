Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide the correct formulas for potassium phosphate and potassium phosphate. Starting off with a. We know that potassium is in our group one a. So it has a plus one charge And we have phosphate which is one of our poly atomic ions. And we know that its formula is P 04 three minus. Now when we combine the two we can go ahead and use our criss Cross method and we end up with K three P 04 Since we have that 3-1 ratio. And this is going to be our answer for potassium phosphate. Moving on to B. We have potassium phosphate. So again we have K plus and for foss fight since its ending is in I. D. This means we simply have P three minus which is our phosphorus. And when we combine the two, we end up with K three P. Again using our Criss Cross method and again having that ratio. And these are going to be our final answers. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

