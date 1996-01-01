Which of the following best describes the difference between a colloid and a suspension?
A
In a colloid, the dispersed particles do not settle out upon standing, whereas in a suspension, the particles eventually settle out.
B
Colloids contain only solid particles, while suspensions contain only liquid particles.
C
Colloids can be separated by filtration, but suspensions cannot.
D
Suspensions are always transparent, while colloids are always opaque.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of colloids and suspensions. A colloid is a mixture where very small particles are dispersed throughout another substance, and these particles do not settle out over time. A suspension is a mixture where larger particles are dispersed, and these particles will eventually settle out due to gravity.
Step 2: Recognize that the key difference lies in the size of the dispersed particles and their behavior over time. Colloidal particles are small enough to remain evenly distributed without settling, while suspension particles are larger and will settle if left undisturbed.
Step 3: Evaluate the given answer choices by comparing them to the definitions. For example, the statement that colloids contain only solid particles and suspensions only liquid particles is incorrect because both can involve solids, liquids, or gases in different phases.
Step 4: Consider the separation methods. Colloids cannot be separated by simple filtration because their particles are too small, whereas suspensions can often be separated by filtration since their particles are larger.
Step 5: Analyze the optical properties. Suspensions are usually not transparent because of the larger particles scattering light, but colloids can be either opaque or translucent depending on the system, so the statement about transparency is not universally true.
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules