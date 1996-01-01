Which of the following substances is classified as an inorganic compound?
A
C_6H_{12}O_6
B
C_2H_5OH
C
CH_4
D
NaCl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between organic and inorganic compounds: Organic compounds primarily contain carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms, often with oxygen, nitrogen, or other elements, and are typically associated with living organisms. Inorganic compounds generally do not contain carbon-hydrogen (C-H) bonds and include salts, metals, and minerals.
Examine each given substance's chemical formula to identify the presence of carbon-hydrogen bonds: C_6H_{12}O_6 (glucose) contains carbon and hydrogen bonded together, so it is organic.
Look at C_2H_5OH (ethanol), which also contains carbon-hydrogen bonds and is classified as an organic compound.
Consider CH_4 (methane), which is a simple hydrocarbon with carbon-hydrogen bonds, making it an organic compound as well.
Analyze NaCl (sodium chloride), which is an ionic compound composed of sodium and chloride ions and does not contain carbon; therefore, it is classified as an inorganic compound.
