Which of the following is NOT a typical cation of chromium?
A
Cr^{3+}
B
Cr^{6+}
C
Cr^{+}
D
Cr^{2+}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a cation is — a positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons.
Step 2: Recall the common oxidation states of chromium. Chromium typically forms cations with charges +2 and +3, represented as $Cr^{2+}$ and $Cr^{3+}$.
Step 3: Recognize that $Cr^{+}$ is less common but can exist as a cation with a +1 charge, though it is rare.
Step 4: Note that $Cr^{6+}$ is not a typical cation; chromium in the +6 oxidation state usually exists as an anion in compounds like chromate ($CrO_4^{2-}$) or dichromate ($Cr_2O_7^{2-}$), not as a free cation.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, $Cr^{6+}$ is NOT a typical chromium cation.
