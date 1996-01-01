Which of the following best describes the polarity of the molecule H2CO3 (carbonic acid)?
H2CO3 is neither polar nor nonpolar.
H2CO3 is ionic.
H2CO3 is a nonpolar molecule.
H2CO3 is a polar molecule.
Step 1: Identify the molecular formula and structure of carbonic acid (H2CO3). It consists of one carbon atom, three oxygen atoms, and two hydrogen atoms. The carbon atom is central, bonded to three oxygens, with two of the oxygens also bonded to hydrogens.
Step 2: Determine the shape of the molecule by considering the arrangement of atoms and electron pairs around the central carbon atom. Carbon is bonded to three oxygens, and the molecule has resonance structures, but overall the geometry around carbon is trigonal planar.
Step 3: Analyze the polarity of individual bonds. The C=O and C–O bonds are polar due to differences in electronegativity between carbon and oxygen. The O–H bonds are also polar because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen.
Step 4: Consider the overall molecular polarity by looking at the vector sum of the bond dipoles. Because the molecule is not symmetrical in a way that cancels out these dipoles, the dipole moments do not cancel, resulting in a net dipole moment.
Step 5: Conclude that since the molecule has polar bonds and an asymmetric shape that does not cancel dipole moments, H2CO3 is a polar molecule.
