reducing the surface tension between two substances
increasing the boiling point of solutions
acting as catalysts in chemical reactions
Understand what surfactants are: Surfactants are compounds that tend to accumulate at the interface between two phases, such as between a liquid and a gas or between two immiscible liquids.
Recognize the role of surfactants: They have molecules with both hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (water-repelling) parts, which allows them to interact with different substances at the interface.
Recall the effect surfactants have on surface tension: By positioning themselves at the interface, surfactants disrupt the cohesive forces between molecules of the liquid, which leads to a decrease in surface tension.
Eliminate incorrect options: Surfactants do not primarily neutralize acids and bases, increase boiling points, or act as catalysts in chemical reactions.
Conclude that the correct function of surfactants is reducing the surface tension between two substances, which explains their use in detergents, emulsifiers, and wetting agents.
