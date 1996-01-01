Which group of elements on the periodic table is known for being nonreactive?
A
Noble gases (Group 18)
B
Alkali metals (Group 1)
C
Alkaline earth metals (Group 2)
D
Halogens (Group 17)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the groups of elements mentioned: Alkali metals (Group 1), Alkaline earth metals (Group 2), Halogens (Group 17), and Noble gases (Group 18).
Recall that reactivity in elements is often related to their electron configuration, especially the number of valence electrons in the outermost shell.
Understand that Noble gases (Group 18) have a full valence shell, which makes them very stable and nonreactive compared to other groups.
Compare this with Alkali metals and Alkaline earth metals, which have 1 and 2 valence electrons respectively, making them highly reactive as they tend to lose electrons to achieve stability.
Note that Halogens (Group 17) are also very reactive because they have 7 valence electrons and tend to gain one electron to complete their valence shell, unlike Noble gases which already have a complete shell.
