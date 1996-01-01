Which of the following elements is classified as a halogen?
A
Lithium
B
Calcium
C
Bromine
D
Argon
1
Understand the periodic table groups: Elements are organized into groups (columns) based on similar chemical properties. Halogens belong to Group 17 of the periodic table.
Identify the group of each element listed: Lithium is in Group 1 (alkali metals), Calcium is in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals), Argon is in Group 18 (noble gases), and Bromine is in Group 17 (halogens).
Recall the characteristics of halogens: Halogens are nonmetals known for their high reactivity and are found in Group 17, which includes fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine, and astatine.
Match the element to the halogen group: Since Bromine is in Group 17, it is classified as a halogen.
Conclude that among the given options, Bromine is the halogen because it belongs to Group 17, while the others belong to different groups with distinct properties.
