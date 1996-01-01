Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is ferromagnetic in its elemental form at room temperature?
1
views
Master Elemental Forms of Elements with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
How many atoms are specified by each of these prefixes: mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, hexa-?
Element A is an atomic element, and element B is a diatomic molecular element. Using circles to represent atoms of A and squares to represent atoms of B, draw molecular-level views of each element.